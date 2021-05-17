Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sumit Kumar

Classy E-Commerce UI

Classy E-Commerce UI
Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here I show you a new product Mobile Apps about E-Commerce UI KIT 🛍

Does anyone remember window shopping? It seems like it's been replaced by scrolling catalogs of shopping apps. E-commerce has become a successful retail type and a type of entertainment on its own. Here's a mobile shopping app concept that we envisioned.

Posted on May 17, 2021
