Classy E-Commerce UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here I show you a new product Mobile Apps about E-Commerce UI KIT 🛍
Does anyone remember window shopping? It seems like it's been replaced by scrolling catalogs of shopping apps. E-commerce has become a successful retail type and a type of entertainment on its own. Here's a mobile shopping app concept that we envisioned.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.