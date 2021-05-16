Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UI concept of a website for the presentation of the Kyiv font.
The full version of the project is here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116466901/Website-for-Kyiv-font-Concept-Download-free
Press L 💙 if you like it and let me know what you think in the comment! Thanks!
Interested in working with me? dimon14071991@gmail.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/uiux_svientukhovskyi