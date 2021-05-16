Afif Rully

Landing Page and Movie Page for Cinema App 🎞️

Landing Page and Movie Page for Cinema App 🎞️ darkmode dark ui black movie app movie cinema illustration mobile ui mobile app design mobile design app uxresearch uiux ui design ui
Hello Folks!

Landing Page and Movie Page for Cinema app 🎞️

Brief :

We are a company that makes and distributes indie films. They stand out for being honest and available in online stores. Our target audience is male. We want to convey a feeling of elegance, yet fresh.

