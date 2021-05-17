Personas: The Collector

How to Create Personas Without Losing the Person-ness

As it turns out, personas (like so many other things) are only as good or as bad as we make them. We’ve become used to a type of persona that only tells us what our audience does for a living, how much they make, and what kinds of newspapers they read. We’re not used to seeing personas that get into the weird, complicated reasons behind a person’s choices — why they read those kinds of newspapers, why they love their job, or why they don't love their job. We’re not used to seeing personas that deal with the whys. But that doesn’t mean they can’t.

Elliott Muñoz, Art Director

Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter

Ally Fouts, Creative Director

