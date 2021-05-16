Dessert Recipes Website

Side project with my friends:) WIP designs.

We are planning to release a website where you can find various dessert recipes. It will be in Turkish currently, however we are planning to localize it to other languages later.

We started our research by analyzing the Turkish food recipes websites; we came to conclusion that there are no specific websites focusing on "desserts" only.

After deciding upon a dessert website, we made a survey on 100 Turkish people to validate:

- if this product is really needed

- our target users

- their search process

After analyzing the survey results, we were clear about our main focus & target users.

Later, we checked what kind of recipes & keywords users are searching on Google & YouTube by using Ahrefs and "pancake" was the most searched keyword. That's why we wanted to start our MVP with pancake recipes.

Now we are conducting user interviews to test & validate our value proposition (short-video dessert recipes) . Feel free to check our YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVJhVRvSImXzbSx8qRUxfeA