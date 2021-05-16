Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Personal Logo| Logotipo Personal

Personal Logo| Logotipo Personal illustrator vector illustration design minimal icon branding logo
El concepto parte de mezclar elementos que represente a nuestra marca personal, teniendo en cuenta eso, nace esta idea como resultado final.
The concept starts from mixing elements that represent our personal brand, taking that into account, this idea was born as a final result.

Posted on May 16, 2021
