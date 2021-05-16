Minimalist Logo for Tiny Universe coffee house.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
I am Usman again, here with another shot to show you guys. I am a dedicated designer with 3 years experience in this world of logo design.
This ia a minimal logo for a coffe house made with minimalism, clean and completely simple.
If you Like this please don't forget to like and comment and also share your opinions.
Regards
Usman