Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploration for a diabetic care doctor's web app. An attempt to cover wide range of diabetes based patient's vital information.
________
Follow my profile to know more!
Have a project? Contact lakshminarasimhan0812@gmail.com