Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lakshmi Narasimhan N

Diabetic Care

Lakshmi Narasimhan N
Lakshmi Narasimhan N
  • Save
Diabetic Care portal doctor healthcare diabetic diabetes
Download color palette

Exploration for a diabetic care doctor's web app. An attempt to cover wide range of diabetes based patient's vital information.

________
Follow my profile to know more!
Have a project? Contact lakshminarasimhan0812@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Lakshmi Narasimhan N
Lakshmi Narasimhan N

More by Lakshmi Narasimhan N

View profile
    • Like