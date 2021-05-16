MAXINOV.STD - PERSONAL BRAND & IDENTITY

My personal branding logo is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's quote "The Future depends on what we do in the present." and the concept of human life that cannot be separated from the three timelines in the future, present, and past. Three timelines are represented in the form of an up arrow, a line, and a down arrow.

It took me a while until I finally decided to redesign the logo to make it fresher with an ambigram technique and stick to the old concept with a few adjustments. I changed the shape of the logogram to resemble 3 letters are M, A, and X.