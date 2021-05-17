Dribbble Pro Dashboard UI Concept

Hello Dribbblers,

Today's design is about Dribbble Pro dashboard. I tried to put some extra information in the dashboard that I was really looking for and removed the information that was not really useful. Also I move the popular shots to the right sidebar and placed quick stats over top.

I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some brand colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

