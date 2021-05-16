Wattpad Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
Just a bit exploration for the Wattpad Apps
Please feel free to leave your feedback in the comment. Don't forget to add like and follow me
I'm open for freelance work.
Email me at aprirandii@gmail.com
Have a great day!
Follow me on Instagram | Twitter | Behance