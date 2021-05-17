Smartcat emails components

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an overview of the components’ specs I made for Smartcat marketing emails. Each component has two variants (desktop and mobile), includes spacings, and works as a lego block. Combined together using Figma auto layout, the components comprise emails without any additional design work.