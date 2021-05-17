Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ilya Sizov

Smartcat emails components

Ilya Sizov
Ilya Sizov
This is an overview of the components’ specs I made for Smartcat marketing emails. Each component has two variants (desktop and mobile), includes spacings, and works as a lego block. Combined together using Figma auto layout, the components comprise emails without any additional design work.

Ilya Sizov
Ilya Sizov
