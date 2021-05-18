🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Today's design is about Banking Dashboard UI.
I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some candy colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and instagram to show some love.
I upload fresh ideas on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on instagram too.
My instagram: @arshakirpk
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.