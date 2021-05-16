Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

Sk anchor monogram

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Sk anchor monogram branding minimal creative negative space logo design akdesain logotype sk monogram anchor logo sk logo letter sk monogram anchor
Download color palette

Letter SK with anchor. Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like