Deeksha Talreja

Banner Design

Deeksha Talreja
Deeksha Talreja
  • Save
Banner Design social media banner social media design banner design banner ad illustration branding fintech branding fintech ui design
Banner Design social media banner social media design banner design banner ad illustration branding fintech branding fintech ui design
Banner Design social media banner social media design banner design banner ad illustration branding fintech branding fintech ui design
Download color palette
  1. P12.png
  2. Artboard – 15.png
  3. Artboard – 14.png

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hey at: deeksha.talreja6@gmail.com

Deeksha Talreja
Deeksha Talreja
Branding | UX/UI | Visual Design

More by Deeksha Talreja

View profile
    • Like