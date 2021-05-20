Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Store Dashboard UI

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Store Dashboard UI sales cards ui modern dashboard clean ui admin theme uiux website interface crypto analytics admin dashboard admin ui user dashboard cms admin panel dashboad dashboard ui crm dashboard store
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
Today's design is about storefront dashboard. From this dashboard site admin can view the full details of the store at one glance. Its give full summary of the store performance over time.

I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some candy colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and instagram to show some love.

I upload fresh ideas on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on instagram too.
My instagram: @arshakirpk

Redwhale
Redwhale
Your Next Design
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like