Ever wished your phone's calculator was an abacus? Me neither. But then I thought – when will I ever get the chance to design one otherwise? So here we are.
While the idea of an abacus app is a bit ridiculous, I have tons of awe for the ingenius product design of the abacus – a simple piece of analog technology that has endured civilizations (and is still in use today). If there will be an apocalypse, I think the abacus is one of those things that will be reinvented shortly thereafter.
————————————
Daily UI 004