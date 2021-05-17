Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Lepisov

Play Buttons and Pixels Logo Exploration

Hello everyone,

Check some of the draft logo proposals from a recent logo design project for Gamepix, the World's first interactive e-commerce platform.

The idea of the sketches was a combination of "pixels" and "play" button (and a letter "G" in a few options)

Let me know which one's your favourite!

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisoff@yandex.ru

