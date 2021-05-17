Play Buttons and Pixels Logo Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Check some of the draft logo proposals from a recent logo design project for Gamepix, the World's first interactive e-commerce platform.
The idea of the sketches was a combination of "pixels" and "play" button (and a letter "G" in a few options)
Let me know which one's your favourite!
____
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisoff@yandex.ru
My Instagram
My Behance
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.