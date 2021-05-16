Om Singh

IoT Logo technology internet app logo connectivity iiot graphics figma app smart home iot sensor iot infographics illustration illustrator internet of things logodesign logo iot
The Design represents interconnectivity of nodes, connectivity with a network which is well described in the definition of IoT.
"T.he Internet of things describes the network of physical objects—a.k.a. "things"—that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the Internet."

