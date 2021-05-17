Persyk Design

Redesign Packaging for Manzo

Persyk Design
Persyk Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Redesign Packaging for Manzo branding and identity food identity label packaging vector illustration colorful branding
Redesign Packaging for Manzo branding and identity food identity label packaging vector illustration colorful branding
Redesign Packaging for Manzo branding and identity food identity label packaging vector illustration colorful branding
Redesign Packaging for Manzo branding and identity food identity label packaging vector illustration colorful branding
Download color palette
  1. Artboard Copy 10.png
  2. Artboard Copy 7.png
  3. Artboard Copy 8.png
  4. Artboard Copy 9.png

Follow us:
📱 Facebook & Instagram .

Visit our website:
🖥 persyk.design

Get in touch for new projects:
✉️ hey@persyk.design

Persyk Design
Persyk Design
Branding & Packaging for brands worldwide
Hire Me

More by Persyk Design

View profile
    • Like