Kibriya Sabbir

Melbone Logo - Fashion logo - Clothing logo - Luxury logo

Kibriya Sabbir
Kibriya Sabbir
  • Save
Melbone Logo - Fashion logo - Clothing logo - Luxury logo gold foil elegent luxury brand luxury logo apperal fashion logo clothing logo clothing design m logo melbone logo logotype modern logo typography logo minimalism minimal minimalist brand identity symbol branding
Download color palette

Melbone Logo - Fashion logo - Clothing logo - Luxury logo - Minimal Logo/ Minimalist Logo

I hope you will like this. Please leave a comment. What you think about this work.
Need freelance work?
Contact me:
_____________________
Email: Infokibriyasabbir@gmail.com
Skype: live:.cid.601b84e3be73fa15
WhatsApp: +8801644276478
_______________________________

Logo Pricing

Follow me
_______________________________
Behance Twitter
Instagram
Thank you so much.

Kibriya Sabbir
Kibriya Sabbir

More by Kibriya Sabbir

View profile
    • Like