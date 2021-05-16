Melbone Logo - Fashion logo - Clothing logo - Luxury logo - Minimal Logo/ Minimalist Logo

I hope you will like this. Please leave a comment. What you think about this work.

Need freelance work?

Contact me:

_____________________

Email: Infokibriyasabbir@gmail.com

Skype: live:.cid.601b84e3be73fa15

WhatsApp: +8801644276478

_______________________________

Logo Pricing

Follow me

_______________________________

Behance Twitter

Instagram

Thank you so much.