Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gennady Savinov

Oculistics Logo

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov
  • Save
Oculistics Logo ui creative buy logo symmetric branding oculus abstract logo design isometric geometric o logomark o letter o logo modern gennady savinov logo design
Download color palette

Logo for the eye clinic.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov

More by Gennady Savinov

View profile
    • Like