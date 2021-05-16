Radu Dan Gratian

Equistria Landing Page website illustrator flat logo design web ui branding
Hello everyone,

Landing page for Equistria, a company that takes care of everything that means horses. I created for them a branding package that contains from logo to website landing page. I hope you enjoy it!

Posted on May 16, 2021
