Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Austin Leonard

Soaked Growth

Austin Leonard
Austin Leonard
  • Save
Soaked Growth illustration
Download color palette

This piece was part of a personal project created during the COVID-19 lockdown as a sort of personal art therapy. I put all my emotions into this piece while weaving in symbols of both sadness and broken mentalities as well as growth and the light of hope in the future.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Austin Leonard
Austin Leonard

More by Austin Leonard

View profile
    • Like