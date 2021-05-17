Konstantin Zhuck

Car Rent Profile and Rides History UX UI

Hey! This is a concept app for a car rental service. This part of the screens contains profile and history. You can check how many KMs and total rides you had and also more detailed info inside each ride. I tried to create interesting single ride screen design and came up with the map on the background with the car on the top. There are the main details in white boxes . At the bottom I added payment info. The app also supports apple pay. Under it there are 2 links to check other info about the car and the ride.

Thanks for watching!

