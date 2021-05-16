Mr Fede

DEVO

DEVO design poster lettering procreate illustration
I am obsessed with 80´s new wave bands. I was born in 81 but did not listen to any of them ‘till I was on my late 20's. I really enjoy how they developed their music around graphic design, fashion and art. It was a total art movement.

Posted on May 16, 2021
