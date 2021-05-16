Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Forgotten and Remembrance

This piece is part of a series exploring mental health and hypnosis. I started with this piece as a test and ended up loving it enough to complete it. This one centers around a woman who's been hypnotized into remembering memories lost to amnesia (which oftentimes isn't actually possible). I kept the colors bland except for the "memories" escaping her head in a colorful explosion.

Posted on May 16, 2021
