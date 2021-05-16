Daily UI - #-34 - Car UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the car UI design I went for a simple screen in an app that helps you track down your car if you can't remember where you've parked it. The idea would be that it would point you in the direction of the car, as well as letting you selectively flash the lights or honk the horn.
Fonts are Fire Sans Condensed.
Thanks to Isak Pettersson and Unsplash for the background image (https://unsplash.com/photos/sEIW9MEbYsQ).