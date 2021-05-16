Daily UI - #-34 - Car UI

For the car UI design I went for a simple screen in an app that helps you track down your car if you can't remember where you've parked it. The idea would be that it would point you in the direction of the car, as well as letting you selectively flash the lights or honk the horn.

Fonts are Fire Sans Condensed.

Thanks to Isak Pettersson and Unsplash for the background image (https://unsplash.com/photos/sEIW9MEbYsQ).