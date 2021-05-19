Leadgen Dashboard UI Concept

Hello Dribbblers

Today's design is about a leadgen company dashboard. This is a concept dashboard where user can mange all the leads for a company and track all the campaigns and traffic for the website. Please give your feedback about the color choice and graphs I have used in the design.

If you like the design please press the ❤️ icon and to show some love, press the follow button. I upload daily unique UI concepts so make sure to follow me for daily inspirations both on Dribbble and Instagram.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk