Leadgen Dashboard UI Concept

Today's design is about a leadgen company dashboard. This is a concept dashboard where user can mange all the leads for a company and track all the campaigns and traffic for the website. Please give your feedback about the color choice and graphs I have used in the design.
If you like the design please press the ❤️ icon and to show some love, press the follow button. I upload daily unique UI concepts so make sure to follow me for daily inspirations both on Dribbble and Instagram.
