Palestine Will Be Free!!

What’s happening right this moment in Palestine is genocide, a massacre and the leaders of the world are doing absolutely nothing to stop it!

Civilians in Gaza especially children and women have been killed in their homes by Israeli missiles!

They have no where to seek refuge, no way to leave and no way to defend themselves.

Palestinians have no army. We are their army, we are their voice to let the world hear and see what’s happening! Pray for them and spread as much information as you can to get the truth out there.

You can donate to Palestine by going to

www.launchgood.com/Jerusalem