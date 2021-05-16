Kotinov Baatr

Tamara Bakhlycheva

Kotinov Baatr
Kotinov Baatr
Tamara Bakhlycheva gothic typography b logo mark b logo letter b logo swords sword logo monogram 3d artist warcraft blizzard entertainment blizzard gamedevelopment gamedev logotype lettering
Logo for Tamara Bakhlycheva, senior 3D character artist at Blizzard Entertainment.
Tamara has worked on projects such as the world of Warcraft, Overwatch , Heroes of the storm.
High style

logos & marks collection №3 https://www.behance.net/gallery/114725455/Logos-Marks-collection-3

https://www.instagram.com/baatrdesign/

