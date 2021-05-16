Kevin Aryo

Boarding House Finder App

Boarding House Finder App rent house rent kostan boarding house kost house property ui design app mobile app design mobile app
I present you looKost, my latest design exploration of Boarding House (Kost in Indonesian) Rent application. looKost is an apps for finding a place to stay. Recommendation given by this app is based on your location but u can also use the filter feature to match your preferences. Hope this'll be helpfull, press "L" if you like it and any feedback would be appreciated.

