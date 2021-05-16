Boarding House Finder App

Hellooo people!

I present you looKost, my latest design exploration of Boarding House (Kost in Indonesian) Rent application. looKost is an apps for finding a place to stay. Recommendation given by this app is based on your location but u can also use the filter feature to match your preferences. Hope this'll be helpfull, press "L" if you like it and any feedback would be appreciated.

Thank you for your time and have a good day!

contact me at : nxfleuret@gmail.com