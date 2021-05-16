Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yoga For Wellness • Website Design

Yoga For Wellness • Website Design
Yoga For Wellness is ran by Dr. Koblasova, who has over 20 years experience in both yoga and Ayurveda teachings.

I worked with Dr. Koblsavoa on re-designing her website. She wanted a place where her current, and new students can come to gain information about her classes, workshops, and other services. It was important for her to have her website embody the 20 years yoga and Ayurvedic knowledge.

