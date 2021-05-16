Zoé Lacroix

IHMN Logo design

IHMN Logo design branding typedesign type vector naturopathy nature school logotype logo design logo
Rebranding for a naturopathy school in Belgium.
Simple, bold, atemporal logotype aimed to show the human qualities of the school.

