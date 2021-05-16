Fluid art on TWO STACKED canvases ~ Cup bottom reverse flower di

In this acrylic pouring tutorial you will see how to do a cup bottom reverse flower dip on two stacked canvases.

PROCESS:

- Stack two canvases together

- Pour your base on canvases

- Put your FLOWER SHAPED DESERT CUP on the canvas with bottom up

- Pour paints on the bottom and use PEARL WHITE or some metallic paints between each colour to create petal - lacing effect

- Take off the cup

- Use SKEWER to draw some petal shapes

- Gently put PAPER NAPKIN or towel on canvas ( You can use dry or damped napkin)

- Lift one corner at the time and then gently lift it (the middle last)

- Torch it for air bubbles and to activate pearl white and metallic paints

- Spin it

- And here is your flower :)

TECHNIQUE: Reverse flower dip with paper napkin, Cup bottom pour

MATERIAL I USED:

- 8x8 and 10x10 inch canvas

- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium

- Flower shaped desert cup

- Paper napkin or towel

- Wooden skewer

- Palete knife

- Spinning table

- Torch

COLOURS I USED:

- Boesner black for the base coat

- Arties colours naples yellow deep hue

- Amsterdam greenish blue

- Maimeri Bordeaux

- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

