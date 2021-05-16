Fluid art on TWO STACKED canvases ~ Cup bottom reverse flower di

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
In this acrylic pouring tutorial you will see how to do a cup bottom reverse flower dip on two stacked canvases.
PROCESS:
- Stack two canvases together
- Pour your base on canvases
- Put your FLOWER SHAPED DESERT CUP on the canvas with bottom up
- Pour paints on the bottom and use PEARL WHITE or some metallic paints between each colour to create petal - lacing effect
- Take off the cup
- Use SKEWER to draw some petal shapes
- Gently put PAPER NAPKIN or towel on canvas ( You can use dry or damped napkin)
- Lift one corner at the time and then gently lift it (the middle last)
- Torch it for air bubbles and to activate pearl white and metallic paints
- Spin it
- And here is your flower :)
TECHNIQUE: Reverse flower dip with paper napkin, Cup bottom pour
MATERIAL I USED:
- 8x8 and 10x10 inch canvas
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Flower shaped desert cup
- Paper napkin or towel
- Wooden skewer
- Palete knife
- Spinning table
- Torch
COLOURS I USED:
- Boesner black for the base coat
- Arties colours naples yellow deep hue
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Maimeri Bordeaux
- Pearl white
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
Video: https://youtu.be/RMzFG-NpuKM