Fiona Art

Fluid art on TWO STACKED canvases ~ Cup bottom reverse flower di

Fiona Art
Fiona Art
  • Save
Fluid art on TWO STACKED canvases ~ Cup bottom reverse flower di abstract flower fluid art paintings acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
Download color palette

In this acrylic pouring tutorial you will see how to do a cup bottom reverse flower dip on two stacked canvases.

PROCESS:
- Stack two canvases together
- Pour your base on canvases
- Put your FLOWER SHAPED DESERT CUP on the canvas with bottom up
- Pour paints on the bottom and use PEARL WHITE or some metallic paints between each colour to create petal - lacing effect
- Take off the cup
- Use SKEWER to draw some petal shapes
- Gently put PAPER NAPKIN or towel on canvas ( You can use dry or damped napkin)
- Lift one corner at the time and then gently lift it (the middle last)
- Torch it for air bubbles and to activate pearl white and metallic paints
- Spin it
- And here is your flower :)

TECHNIQUE: Reverse flower dip with paper napkin, Cup bottom pour

MATERIAL I USED:
- 8x8 and 10x10 inch canvas
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Flower shaped desert cup
- Paper napkin or towel
- Wooden skewer
- Palete knife
- Spinning table
- Torch

COLOURS I USED:
- Boesner black for the base coat
- Arties colours naples yellow deep hue
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Maimeri Bordeaux
- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
Video: https://youtu.be/RMzFG-NpuKM

Fiona Art
Fiona Art

More by Fiona Art

View profile
    • Like