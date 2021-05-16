sakib zaman

Landing Page

sakib zaman
sakib zaman
  • Save
Landing Page web ui ui designer website designer redesign website design website uidesign
Download color palette

Hello.

This a landing page for any business website. A complete website can be created from here. It is designed with figma.And tried to create some texture to create the attention of any visitor.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
sakib zaman
sakib zaman

More by sakib zaman

View profile
    • Like