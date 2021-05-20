AR Shakir
Freelancer Personal Investment Dashboard UI

Today's dashboard is concept for freelancer personal dashboard from where he can see all the incomes and expense and also freelancer can send/receive money from via the dashboard. A freelancer can also do investments from the same dashboard.

Hope you will like the concept. If you like it then don't forget to press the ❤️ icon and follow me for daily ui concepts.
