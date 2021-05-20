Freelancer Personal Investment Dashboard UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Today's dashboard is concept for freelancer personal dashboard from where he can see all the incomes and expense and also freelancer can send/receive money from via the dashboard. A freelancer can also do investments from the same dashboard.
Hope you will like the concept. If you like it then don't forget to press the ❤️ icon and follow me for daily ui concepts.
Follow me instagram: arshakirpk
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.