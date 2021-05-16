Baptiste Deroche

Logo Studio Innovation

Baptiste Deroche
Baptiste Deroche
  • Save
Logo Studio Innovation icon typography vector ui branding logo design ux ux ui uidesign
Download color palette

Logo réalisé lors de mon apprentissage pour un lieu de créativité et de production de prototype d'idée.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Baptiste Deroche
Baptiste Deroche

More by Baptiste Deroche

View profile
    • Like