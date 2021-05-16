Sarah Vignon

Floret - Landing Page

Sarah Vignon
Sarah Vignon
  • Save
Floret - Landing Page pastel blue green shop shopping colorwheel landing page yellow pink color palette flowers plants order delivery service delivery delivery app colors colorful
Download color palette

Floret is a small concept for a flower delivery website. The main goal was to create the landing page and the mobile version for the “Flowers” page.

Go visit my Behance profile to see this project 😊
🟦 Behance : https://www.behance.net/sarahvignon

Sarah Vignon
Sarah Vignon

More by Sarah Vignon

View profile
    • Like