Tshirt store logo design with KB initial concept

Tshirt store logo design with KB initial concept logo design design brand identity branding logo monogram logo letter b logo k logo kb k
This logo has the concept of combining 2 initials of business names into 1 shape. You can see both the Letter K + B in one whole.

Kaosbasic is a business that sells plain t-shirts, the main clients are those who have a screen printing business, a small proportion of consumers are end users.

