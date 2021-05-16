Muhammad Hussam Ud Din

Logo Designed for Bulls Vogue

Muhammad Hussam Ud Din
Muhammad Hussam Ud Din
  • Save
Logo Designed for Bulls Vogue design minimal branding illustration designer latest logo design creative and modern logo creative and modern logo best logo designs modern logos bull logo logo design
Download color palette

A design brief from the client and a few detailed discussions followed by some initial concept sketches and then, vectorization process of the sketches helped me come up with this beauty :)

Muhammad Hussam Ud Din
Muhammad Hussam Ud Din

More by Muhammad Hussam Ud Din

View profile
    • Like