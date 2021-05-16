Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eliška Ungerová

NATURE / BOOK DESIGN

Eliška Ungerová
Eliška Ungerová
  • Save
NATURE / BOOK DESIGN layout book typography design
Download color palette

The aim of this project was to create a modern publication that will give a design impression, but at the same time it will be a valuable product.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Eliška Ungerová
Eliška Ungerová

More by Eliška Ungerová

View profile
    • Like