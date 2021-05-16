Emily Baker-Slama

Brand Identity Design for Citron House

Emily Baker-Slama
Emily Baker-Slama
  • Save
Brand Identity Design for Citron House brandbook illustration icon logo design branding brand identity brand design moodboard
Brand Identity Design for Citron House brandbook illustration icon logo design branding brand identity brand design moodboard
Download color palette
  1. CitronHouse_Dribble-03.jpg
  2. CitronHouse_Dribble-05.jpg

Color mood board and brand book for Citron House

Emily Baker-Slama
Emily Baker-Slama
Hi, I'm Em. I do design.

More by Emily Baker-Slama

View profile
    • Like