Crypto Exchange - Wallet App

Hello again 👋
This is my crypto exchange and wallet exploration design for mobile apps.
I tried using dark mode and a clean design for these crypto apps. What do you think?
Feel free to give feedback and hit 'L' if you like it!
Thank you
Special shoutout to Alzea for the high-quality 3D illustrations, you can check it here!