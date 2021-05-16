Galang Jati Saputra

Crypto Exchange - Wallet App

Galang Jati Saputra
Galang Jati Saputra
  • Save
Crypto Exchange - Wallet App app design bitcoin dogecoin dark mode ui design crypto exchange crypto wallet
Download color palette

Hello again 👋

This is my crypto exchange and wallet exploration design for mobile apps.

I tried using dark mode and a clean design for these crypto apps. What do you think?

Feel free to give feedback and hit 'L' if you like it!
Thank you

Special shoutout to Alzea for the high-quality 3D illustrations, you can check it here!

Galang Jati Saputra
Galang Jati Saputra

More by Galang Jati Saputra

View profile
    • Like