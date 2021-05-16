Eliška Ungerová

POWER FACTORY / WEB DESIGN

Eliška Ungerová
Eliška Ungerová
  • Save
POWER FACTORY / WEB DESIGN online web ux ui design
Download color palette

The aim of the project was to create design for a new website, which will be modern and will meet all criteria of a user-friendly environment.

The entire design of the website is based on quality photographs and carefully selected typography and colors.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Eliška Ungerová
Eliška Ungerová

More by Eliška Ungerová

View profile
    • Like