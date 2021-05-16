Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Melsa - Modern Ligature Sans Font

The Melsa - Modern Ligature Sans Font luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
The Melsa - Modern Ligature Sans and minimalist character! it's perfect for logos, name card, magazine layouts, invitations, headers, or even large-scale artwork.

