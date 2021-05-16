Font Resources

Sangira - Modern Ligature Serif Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Sangira - Modern Ligature Serif Font luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Introducing Sangira - Modern Ligature Serif inspired by the famous minimalist logo, perfect for the purposes of designing templates, brochures, videos, advertising branding, logos and more.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like