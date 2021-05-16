Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Font Resources

Lamore Sans & Script Typeface

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Lamore Sans & Script Typeface luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

The Lamore Sans & Script Bold Collection is a Minimalist Modern Elegant font with Signature script font. Full of beautiful ligatures, tons of special alternative glyphs, ornament and multilingual support. It's a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes. Elegant Karin is perfect for branding projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like