The Teamsy dashboard design

Hey folks,

A business management system it’s a very needed thing in every project that starts.

My client was facing such a problem for long 3 years. Different tools for different departments made a big confusion in trading all process, That’s why we created together such a good BMS that covers every business angle. Look at this clean and beautiful design? And it belongs to you. No one can make something customized based on existing tools on the market for the business owner who runs his business. You have all the main key data on the home dashboard, and the morning starts with tasty coffee and surfs through the combined data.

No more stress if you may be lost something and it wakes you up at 3 am. Could you share with me your opinion? Like it? Will you use such a tool in your business?

I am helping to solve problems instead of creating them with another problematic process.

Design — Figma

