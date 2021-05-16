Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Justin Doyle

Event Center Website Design

Justin Doyle
Justin Doyle
  • Save
Event Center Website Design playful event homepage website ui design
Download color palette

The Challenge: Provide a better focus on events.
The Solution: Designed a website that is image focused through large sizes and vivid colors to draw the user in visually to engage.

View website: https://www.atthegrounds.com

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Justin Doyle
Justin Doyle

More by Justin Doyle

View profile
    • Like